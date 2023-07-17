Grain Silos And Storage System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Grain Silos And Storage System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Grain Silos And Storage System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the grain silos and storage system market size is predicted to reach $2.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growth in the grain silos and storage system market is due to the increased consumption of crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest grain silos and storage system market share. Major players in the grain silos and storage system market include AGCO Corporation, AGI Inc., Behlen Mfg. Co., Bentall Rowlands Storage Systems Ltd., Brock Grain Systems (CTB Inc.), Dehsetiler Machinery Co. Ltd. (Dehsetiler Group), Hoffmann Inc.

Grain Silos And Storage System Market Segments

• By Silo Type: Flat Bottom Silos, Hopper Silos, Grain Bins, Other Silo Types

• By Commodity Type: Rice, Maize, Wheat, Soybean, Sunflower, Other Commodity Types

• By Product Type: Steel Silos, Metal Silos

• By Applications: Agriculture, Commerce

• By Geography: The global grain silos and storage system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Grain silos and storage systems refer to structures designed to store grain and other material in bulk or powder such as cement, calcium oxide, calcium hydroxide, activated carbon or plastic resins and others. These are used by agriculture industries to store bulk grain.

