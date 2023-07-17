Global Digital X-Ray Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s digital x-ray devices market forecast, the digital x-ray devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 15.45 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global digital x-ray devices industry is due to a rising number of road accidents cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital x-ray devices market share. Major digital x-ray devices companies include Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation.

Digital X-Ray Devices Market Segments

● By Technology: Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography

● By Portability: Handheld Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

● By Application: General Radiography, Chest Imaging Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Cardiovascular Imaging, Other General Radiography Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy

● By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Care Centers

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6101&type=smp

Digital X-ray devices are digital sensors that are used to image the human body instead of traditional photographic films. These are used for instant diagnostic imaging.

Read More On The Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-xray-devices-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital X-Ray Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/x-ray-systems-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/x-ray-detectors-global-market-report

Dental XRay Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

