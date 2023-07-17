Global Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s self monitoring blood glucose devices market forecast, the self monitoring blood glucose devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.29 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global self monitoring blood glucose devices industry is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest self monitoring blood glucose devices market share. Major self monitoring blood glucose devices companies include Bionime Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation.

Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Segments
● By Product: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Testing Strips, Lancets
● By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Diabetes Clinics & Centers
● By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) device refers to portable instruments that can identify the possibilities of diabetes. These devices usually measure glucose levels by obtaining a small drop of blood from patients by pricking their fingers. International guidelines recommend this method for managing a patient’s diabetes successfully. The self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) device are used to measure the concentration of glucose in the blood.

