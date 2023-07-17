Learning And Education Toys Market Size Expected To Reach $66.54 Billion By 2027

Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Learning And Education Toys Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s learning and education toys market forecast, the learning and education toys market size is predicted to reach a value of $66.54Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global learning and education toys industry is due to the rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest learning and education toys market share. Major learning and education toys companies include Atlas Games, Clementoni SpA, Goliath Games, Hasbro Inc., The LEGO Group, Ravensburger AG, Tomy Company Ltd.

Learning And Education Toys Market Segments

● By Product Type: Building Sets, Games And Puzzles, Sports And Outdoor Toys

● By Age Group: Up to 5 years, 5 to 10 years, Above 10 years

● By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learning and educational toys refer to the toys that are designed to stimulate learning abilities and are beneficial to brain development because they help children learn while also developing social and communication skills. They aid in the development of logical and reasoning skills as well as spatial thinking.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Learning And Education Toys Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Learning And Education Toys Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Learning And Education Toys Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

