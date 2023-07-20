KAHMUNINC Providing Online and Face-to-Face Academic Course Services
KAHMUNINC global education provider tuition and academic courses
KAHMUNINC-the most global competitive education provider”SINGAPORE, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kahmuninc is a one-stop shop for all educational needs. Providing online and face-to-face tuition or academic courses services, as well as a variety of courses to choose from. Kahmuninc is committed to provide the best possible education for students, and tutors are among the best in the business. With competitive salaries and only 40% commissions for the first month, Kahmuninc the perfect place for anyone to start one’s teaching career.
— Miss Kah Mun
Why choose Kahmuninc?
Kahmuninc provides many years of experience with good teachers. Teachers are MOE school teachers who can handle learning disabilities and difficulties students. Teachers are also patient and caring but firm with students. Kahmuninc teachers can help relieve stress. Offering good rates and discounts for tuition or course fees.
Parents and students can stand a chance to win a free trip to Universal Studios by registering with our teaching company. Winners will be announced here. Kahmuninc is a 100% registered company with 100% good teaching testimonials. Here, standard rates for assignment books are only $5, which is a good price compared to other bookstores.
Kahmuninc provide tuition and academic courses for all subjects, including global syllabus, Moe, igcse, sat, and all other courses. Courses here are designed to help students succeed in studies and get the best possible grades. Kahmuninc offers a variety of tuition and courses to suit all needs and levels, and experienced and qualified teachers are always available to help. Contact Kahmuninc today to find out more about the teaching services and how Kahmuninc can help achieve the academic goals in mind.
Tuition on Academic courses:
Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences
School of Business
School of Computing
School of Continuing & Lifelong Education
Faculty of Dentistry
College of Design and Engineering
Medical School
College of Humanities and Sciences
School of Medicine (including Nursing)
School of Public Health
Faculty of Science
Institute of Systems Science
KAHMUNINC
53469296J
60 Paya Lebar road #07-54 Paya Lebar Square Singapore 409051.
Miss Kah Mun
KAHMUNINC
+65 9363 3292
carmen8is8here@gmail.com
