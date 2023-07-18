The Use of Vintage Rugs in Modern Decor
Select the Right Rug For Your Place
The antique designs are imbued with an exceptional an unbeatable sense of history and travel. It is the unique aesthetic that every handmade vintage rug brings to a room that cannot be replicated. This one-of-a-kind character fits perfectly in today's interior design trends, in which every homeowner wants to express their own individual style. Buying off the rack is not for today's design conscious buyers. The vintage look is a way to bring some soul and personality into a space.
— Shahbanu Rugs
The versatility of vintage rugs is also an important factor. Take a visit to any Decorator Show House and the innovative way vintage rugs are used within multiple different room looks, from Golden Age glamour and Cottagecore patterning to a more pared back Modern Country style. Layer them up together or team them with plain grounds or textures and they will ensure a cohesive and invigorating setting. Traditional furniture or modern pieces can work equally well with the vintage look. Decide to change whole decor aesthetic and the vintage rug will stay in tune with a room revamp.
Added to this, handmade vintage rugs have been made to last. Woven in natural materials such as wool and silk, they are durable and should become the antiques of tomorrow. Over the last five years, the drive for sustainable products has become increasingly important within the world of design. The idea that it is good for the environment to invest in high-quality durable products crafted in natural materials is being taken on by a growing crowd of buyers of all ages.
It is clear that whatever is the style, no modern interior should be without a vintage rug.
How to decorate homes is not only a choice in functionality but also a way of expressing self. That’s why it is so important to choose home furnishings that are not only practical, but also distinctive, as a way to make home own and set it apart from the rest. A rug is a simple and effective way of adding character to any room in the home without the need to paint any walls or buy a whole new matching furniture set. The right rug not only ties a space together, it also makes a room instantly more inviting and creates that cozy, welcoming feel. Choosing the right rug for required space depends on a wide range of elements ranging from personal taste to how a room is meant to function.
Eclectic and Colourful
Rugs like this handwoven flat weave Afghan Kilim with bold, geometric designs provide a colourful surface that instantly brings life to a space to life. These rugs are perfect for daytime spaces as well as those designed for entertaining, as the fresh, lively pattern provides an uplifting energy. Not only that, this rug is easy to clean and reversible – ensuring the colours will keep their lasting power for years to come.
This Hand-knotted, organic wool Moroccan Berber is a great example of a unique, asymmetrical design that successfully blends eclectic and contemporary. This plush, soft rug provides a youthful yet sophisticated energy that is great for transitional rooms. Pair it with a pastel or neutral couch or warm wood tones.
Neutral and Elegant
For a more neutral approach, rugs such as this hand-knotted Tabriz Vase with Flower Design, which features a delicate floral design, offer an elegant yet contemporary charm to living space. What’s more, the subtle range of blues, purples, and reds on an ivory base also allow rugs such as this to pair easily with most furniture or decor – whether it be neutral or vibrant.
