AI powered BlockX Web3 Ecosystem Announces Token Sale for BXVX: Fueling the Future of AI Blockchain Innovation

BlockX Ventures announce token sale of Ecosystem Fund token BXVX. BXVX tokens gives holders stakes within the BlockX cross-chain ecosystem of AI & Web3 projects

We are excited to launch the BXVX token sale, providing investors stakes in our ecosystem of Chain and AI, Metaverse, Gaming, Social Media, NFT, DeFi Hubs, representing the forefront of Web3 and AI” — Nick

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockX Ventures Announces Token Sale for BXVX:

Fueling the Future of Blockchain Innovation

BlockX Ventures, a leading blockchain development firm, is thrilled to announce the upcoming token sale of BXVX, its highly anticipated ecosystem fund token. BXVX will serve as the gateway to an array of exciting opportunities within the BlockX cross-chain ecosystem, offering holders exclusive benefits and access to a diverse range of projects and initiatives. For more details visit https://www.blockxnet.com/blockx-ventures

As part of this token sale, BlockX Ventures is proud to introduce an airdrop program that will reward BXVX token holders with valuable tokens from the BlockX ecosystem. For every 1 BXVX token held, participants will receive a generous airdrop of 1x token of BlockX Chain (BCX) and 0.25x token of the venture studio in the future, which includes the AI Hub, Metaverse Hub, Gaming Hub, Social Media Hub, NFT Hub, and DeFi Hub. Buyers can purchase the BXVX tokens directly at the portal https://www.blockxnet.com/blockx-ventures .

BlockX Ventures, known for its expertise in developing both AI and blockchain solutions, leverages generative AI technology to enable new experiences and intelligent decentralized applications (dapps). The BlockX Blockchain, powered by cutting-edge generative AI algorithms, empowers dapps within the ecosystem to deliver enhanced functionalities, seamless user experiences, and unparalleled innovation.

The BXVX token represents a unique opportunity for investors and enthusiasts to contribute to the growth and development of the blockchain industry. By holding BXVX, token holders gain access to a wide range of benefits, including:

1. Airdrops: Holders of BXVX tokens will receive airdrops of 1x BCX token and 0.25x tokens of the venture studio in the future. These tokens are set to unlock exciting possibilities across different sectors. In addition, some external projects are also expected to airdrop their project token to BXVX holders.

2. Exclusive Access: BXVX holders will have privileged access to participate in private sales, presales, and early-stage investments within the BlockX ecosystem. This will provide the chance to support promising projects and potentially reap substantial rewards.

3. Ecosystem Involvement: BlockX is already building the next generation Layer 1 cross-chain network called BlockX Chain. The BXVX token directly links to BlockX Ventures' expansive ecosystem. Holders will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge blockchain projects across multiple hubs, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Commenting on the token sale, Nick Majumdar, Founder and CEO of BlockX Ventures, said, "We are extremely excited to launch the BXVX token sale, providing investors and enthusiasts with an unparalleled opportunity to shape the future of the blockchain industry. Our ecosystem, comprising AI, Metaverse, Gaming, Social Media, NFT, and DeFi Hubs, represents the forefront of innovation. By holding BXVX, participants gain access to this ecosystem and contribute to the growth and success of groundbreaking blockchain initiatives."

Further details on the token sale, including token distribution and participation instructions, can be found on the official BlockX Ventures website.

About BlockX Ventures

BlockX Ventures is a pioneering blockchain development firm at the forefront of blockchain and AI innovation. Combining its expertise in AI and blockchain technology, BlockX Ventures develops intelligent solutions that power its ecosystem projects. Leveraging generative AI technology, these projects enable new experiences and intelligent decentralized applications (dapps). By investing in various blockchain verticals, including AI, Metaverse, Gaming, Social Media, NFT, and DeFi, BlockX Ventures aims to shape the future of technology and revolutionize industries globally.

For media inquiries, please contact: contact@blockxnet.com

