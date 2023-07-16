PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2023 World Youth Skills Day: Gatchalian wants more TVET programs with higher level of certifications Amid the celebration of World Youth Skills Day today, July 15, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for more technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs providing higher level certifications. Based on data from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) as of May 2023 and analysis from the senator's office, less than 1% (0.2%) or 31 of TESDA-accredited TVET programs equip learners with the National Certificate (NC) Level IV and only 3.7% or 548 are TVET diploma programs. NC I (7.3%) and NC II (79%) make up 86.3% of TESDA-accredited TVET programs. "Most of our TVET trainees are trained with entry-level skills through NC I and NC II. Very few go through NC III, NC IV, and the higher levels which focus on more complex skills that companies are looking for," said Gatchalian. Workers with NC Level IV certificates can perform a wide range of complex and non-routine applications. Their work also involves leading, guiding, and organizing others. Work at this level also requires evaluation and analysis of current practices and the development of new criteria and procedures. Diploma programs or NC V also offer tech-voc trainees, graduates, and middle-level workers better chances to qualify for jobs with bigger responsibilities, such as supervisors. Gatchalian also pressed the need to increase enterprise-based TVET programs. Based on the six-year average of enrollment in TVET programs from 2014 to 2020, only 4% were enrolled in enterprise-based programs, 50% were enrolled in community-based programs, and 46% were enrolled in institution-based programs. "What we need to increase is the enterprise-based training because it gives TVET students the opportunity to work in the private sector," Gatchalian added. In a March 2021 study on TVET in the Philippines, the Asian Development Bank identified work-based learning as a globally recognized best practice to provide students and apprentices with technical knowledge and practical skills. Gatchalian is also proposing to embed accreditation in the technical-vocational livelihood track of senior high school programs through the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No.2022). The proposed measure seeks the creation of the National and Local Batang Magaling Councils to strengthen the linkages and collaboration among the Department of Education (DepEd), local government units, the academic communities, and industry partners to address the mismatch between the skills of K to 12 graduates and the demands of the labor market. TVET programs na may mas mataas na lebel ng sertipikasyon panawagan ni Gatchalian sa World Youth Skills Day Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng World Youth Skills Day ngayong araw, Hulyo 15, isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programs na may mas mataas na lebel ng sertipikasyon. Batay sa datos ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) noong nakaraang Mayo 23 at sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ng senador, wala pang 1% (0.2%) o 31 lamang sa mga TESDA-accredited TVET programs ang nagbibigay ng National Certificate (NC) Level IV at 3.7% o 548 lamang ang mga TVET diploma programs. NC I (7.3%) at NC II (79%) ang bumubuo sa 86.3% ng mga TESDA-accredited TVET programs sa bansa. "Karamihan sa mga TVET trainees natin ay dumaan sa entry level skills sa pamamagitan ng National Certificate I at National Certificate II. Kakaunti lamang ang dumadaan sa NC III, NC IV, at sa mga mas matataas na lebel na nakatutuok sa mas komplikadong skills na hinahanap ng mga kumpanya," ani Gatchalian. Nakakagawa ng mga komplikado at mga non-routine na gawain ang mga may NC Level IV certificates. Bahagi rin ng kanilang trabaho ang pamumuno, paggabay, at pag-organisa sa kanilang mga kasamahan at pati na ang pagsusuri sa mga kasalukuyang practices sa isang kumpanya at sa pagbuo ng mga bagong patakaran. Ang diploma programs o NC V ay nag-aalok rin sa mga tech-voc trainees, graduates, at middle level workers ng pagkakataon na makapasok sa trabaho na mayroong mas mabigat na responsibilidad tulad ng supervisors. Iginiit din ni Gatchalian ang pangangailangan sa mga enterprise-based TVET programs. Batay sa six-year average ng enrollment sa mga TVET programs mula 2014 hanggang 2020, 4% lamang ang mga nasa enterprise-based programs, 50% ang mga nasa community-based programs, at 46% ang mga nasa institution-based programs. "Kailangan nating palawakin ang enterprise-based training programs dahil binibigyan nito ang mga TVET students ng mas maraming pagkakataong makapagtrabaho sa pribadong sektor," ani Gatchalian. Sa isang pag-aaral ng Asian Development Bank na inilabas noong Marso 2021 sa estado ng TVET sa bansa, tinukoy ng ADB ang work-based learning bilang isa mga pinakamahusay na paraan upang linangin ang kakayahan at kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral at mga apprentice. Iminungkahi rin Gatchalian sa Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022) na gawing bahagi ng technical-vocational livelihood track ng senior high school ang accreditation. Layon ng panukalang batas ang paglikha sa National at mga Local Batang Magaling Councils upang paigtingin ang ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), local government units, ang akademya, at pribadong sektor upang tugunan ang mismatch sa skills ng mga K to 12 graduates at sa mga pangangailangan ng labor market.