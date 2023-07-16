PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2023 Hundreds of Cebuanos receive aid, capital from Cayetano's office Serena Rosel single-handedly provides for her children as a market vendor, which she said she was able to start using the capital she had received under Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) program several years ago. "Minsan kumikita ako ng ₱1,000, pinakamalaki ₱1,500. Bubudgetin ko y'un para sa pangkain, pang-transpo. Ganoon ko pinalago ang ibinigay sa akin ni Senator Alan," Rosel said during the disbursement of assistance to tricycle drivers, persons with disabilities, and market traders in Cebu this week. She also recalled how the assistance she had received as beneficiary of Cayetano's PTK program was able to help her during an emergency situation in her life, which was when her husband died. "Kaya nga maligaya ako na hanggang ngayon, nagbibigay si Senator Alan ng ayuda sa amin. [...] Palagi akong nananalangin sa Maykapal dahil kung wala Siya, wala ako ngayon, wala kami ngayon," she said. The PTK program is part of Cayetano's commitment to empower the country's vulnerable sectors especially amid various crises. In a three-day visit to Cebu City, a team from Cayetano's Office partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to bring help to more than 400 Filipinos from across the province of Cebu. In the municipality of Medellin on Tuesday, July 11, the group distributed assistance to more than 100 members of BOMEKATODA under the joint effort of Cayetano's PTK team and the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) unit. The first day of distribution was conducted in coordination with Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. and BOMEKATODA President Wendel Sentillas. The joint program extended similar help to almost 200 market traders of the Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) on Thursday, July 13. The payout was attended by Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Cebu 2nd District Rep. Edu Rama, Barangay Ermita Chairman Mark Miral, and CCUVA President Maria Pino. On the final day of their visit to Cebu on July 14, 2023, Cayetano's team and the DSWD distributed capital to persons with disabilities under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The beneficiaries consisted of Cebuano amputees, deaf, and blind. Among them were athletes of the Philippine Accessible Disability Service (PADS) Dragon Boat Team, as well as members of the Cebu Gualandi Association of the Deaf and Naga City Central SPED. "I really feel the joy and happiness na nakita natin sa mga mata ng mga members natin sa PADS," John Paul Maunes, founder and executive director of PADS, said. He said the capital will help the PWDs bounce back from the negative economic effects of the pandemic and from the lingering damage caused by Typhoon Odette that hit the province in 2021. "As you can see, marami po silang struggles sa buhay, especially during the pandemic hindi sila maka-access sa financial assistance, plus pa y'ung Bagyong Odette na grabe po ang pinsalang nagawa sa buhay nila," he said as he thanked Cayetano and the DSWD. The distribution of assistance in Cebu City on July 13 was done in coordination with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Cebu 2nd District Rep. Edu Rama, and Barangay Ermita Chairman Mark Miral. Meanwhile, the disbursement the following day was attended by Cebu 2nd District Rep. Phillip Zafra at DSWD SLP Regional Program Coordinator Rosana Cortico. Daan-daang Cebuano nakatanggap ng tulong at kapital mula sa opisina ni Cayetano Mag-isang binubuhay ni Serena Rosel ang kanyang mga anak bilang tindera sa palengke. Kwento niya, nagawa niya ito sa pamamagitan ng kapital na natanggap niya sa ilalim ng Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) program ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ilang taon na ang nakararaan. "Minsan kumikita ako ng ₱1,000, pinakamalaki ₱1,500. Bubudgetin ko y'un para sa pangkain, pang-transpo. Ganoon ko pinalago ang ibinigay sa akin ni Senator Alan," bida ni Rosel nang mamahagi ng tulong ang grupo ni Cayetano sa mga tricycle driver, mga person with disability (PWD), at mga market trader sa Cebu ngayong linggo. Kinwento rin niya kung paanong ang tulong na natanggap niya bilang benepisyaryo ng PTK program ni Cayetano ay nakatulong sa kanya sa panahong kailangang-kailangan nila, at iyon ay noong pumanaw ang kanyang asawa. "Kaya nga maligaya ako na hanggang ngayon, nagbibigay si Senator Alan ng ayuda sa amin. [...] Palagi akong nananalangin sa Maykapal dahil kung wala Siya, wala ako ngayon, wala kami ngayon," aniya. Ang PTK program ay isa sa mga adbokasiya ni Cayetano na may layuning palakasin ang mga kabilang sa vulnerable sector ng bansa lalo na sa gitna ng iba't ibang krisis. Sa kanilang tatlong araw na pagbisita sa Cebu City, nakipagtulungan ang isang team mula sa opisina ni Cayetano sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para maghatid ng tulong sa mahigit 400 Pilipino mula sa buong lalawigan ng Cebu. Sa munisipalidad ng Medellin noong Martes, Hulyo 11, namahagi ang grupo ng tulong sa mahigit 100 miyembro ng BOMEKATODA sa ilalim ng pinagsamang pwersa ng PTK team ni Cayetano at ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) unit ng DSWD. Ang unang araw ng pamamahagi ay isinagawa sa pakikipagtulungan nina Medellin Mayor Joven Mondigo Jr. at BOMEKATODA President Wendel Sentillas. Nagpaabot din ng tulong si Cayetano at ang DSWD sa halos 200 market trader ng Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA) noong Huwebes, July 13. Ang pamamahagi ay dinaluhan ni Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Cebu 2nd District Rep. Edu Rama, Barangay Ermita Chairman Mark Miral, at CCUVA President Maria Pino. Sa huling araw naman ng kanilang pagbisita sa Cebu noong Hulyo 14 ay namahagi sila ng puhunan sa mga person with disability sa ilalim ng Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). Ang mga benepisyaryo ay binubuo ng mga Cebuanong amputee, deaf, at blind. Kabilang sa kanila ay ang mga atleta ng Philippine Accessible Disability Service (PADS) Dragon Boat Team, gayundin ang mga miyembro ng Cebu Gualandi Association of the Deaf at Naga City Central SPED. "I really feel the joy and happiness na nakita natin sa mga mata ng mga members natin sa PADS," pahayag ni John Paul Maunes, founder at executive director ng PADS. Aniya, ang kapital ay makakatulong sa mga PWD na makabangon mula sa naging epekto ng pandemya sa kanilang kabuhayan pati na sa pinsalang dulot ng Bagyong Odette na tumama sa lalawigan noong 2021 na hanggang ngayon ay kanila pa ring iniinda. "As you can see, marami po silang struggles sa buhay, especially during the pandemic hindi sila maka-access sa financial assistance, plus pa y'ung Bagyong Odette na grabe po ang pinsalang nagawa sa buhay nila," ani Maunes. Ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa Cebu City noong July 13 ay ginawa sa pakikipag-ugnayan kina Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, Cebu 2nd District Rep. Edu Rama, at Barangay Ermita Chairman Mark Miral. Samantala, ang isinagawang pamamahagi sa kasunod na araw ay dinaluhan ni Cebu 2nd District Rep. Phillip Zafra at DSWD SLP Regional Program Coordinator Rosana Cortico.