PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2023 'Give Filipinos the service they deserve' -- Bong Go lauds state-of-the-art new MMDA Communications and Command Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's (MMDA) new Communication and Command Center (CCC) in Pasig City on Wednesday, July 12, expressed his enthusiastic support for the project. As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has played a significant role in initiating the P300 million funding for the first phase of the state-of-the-art facility. In a video message, Go said that the establishment of the National Capital Region's CCC manifests the MMDA's dedication to enhancing disaster response, traffic management, and overall public safety within the NCR. "I commend the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of our citizens," he said. The senator noted that the new CCC is set to function as the nerve center for the MMDA, "harnessing cutting-edge technology and highly skilled personnel to streamline communication, coordination, and decision-making during critical situations." As part of the inauguration ceremony, several key figures were present, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Benjamin Abalos, Jr., Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, former MMDA Chair Bayani Fernando, Acting Chair of MMDA Don Artes, and MMDA General Manager Procopio Lipana. Some Metro Manila mayors and their representatives were also present. Artes took the opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Go during the event, saying, "Ang command center po na ito ay napondohan through the initiative of Senator Bong Go." He also expressed gratitude towards Senator Sonny Angara, whose initiative enabled the necessary funding for the expansion of the center. The CCC is equipped with a host of features including a technologically advanced operations center, a comprehensive data center, a situation room for crisis management, a viewing gallery, and a dedicated power room. The center allows the MMDA to maintain vigilant oversight of Metro Manila by managing 403 cutting-edge CCTV cameras installed at key points along the metropolis' roads and major infrastructure projects. Further enhancing its surveillance capabilities, the center is in the process of integrating an additional 638 CCTV cameras dispersed across various Metro Manila cities. Notably, the EDSA Bus Carousel is set to have an exclusive set of 166 cameras to ensure its effective monitoring. Go then took the opportunity to express his heartfelt gratitude to the committed men and women of the MMDA and its partners who tirelessly worked to realize this project. "Your commitment to public service is truly commendable, and I have no doubt that this center will become a symbol of progress and unity for our nation," he concluded.