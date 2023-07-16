PHILIPPINES, July 16 - Press Release

July 15, 2023 Bong Go provides support to patients, medical frontliners during Malasakit Center visit in Carcar City, Cebu Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, dedicated to enhancing healthcare access, particularly for impoverished Filipinos, showed his support for patients and frontliners during his monitoring visit to the Malasakit Center at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City, Cebu on Wednesday, July 12. During the activity, Go and his team distributed grocery packs, masks, vitamins, shirts, and snacks to 170 patients and 243 frontliners. They also gave away mobile phones, shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select beneficiaries. Representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also extended financial assistance to qualified patients that day. The senator underscored the importance of the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers in order to ensure the effective delivery of medical aid to the most financially disadvantaged and impoverished residents. "As chairman ng Committee on Health, priority ko talaga itong Malasakit Center para mayroon kayong nalalapitan sa inyong pagpapaospital. Nandito na ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno, ang PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, DSWD na tutulong sa inyong pagpapaospital. Lapitan niyo yang Malasakit Center. Para yan sa Pilipino, pagmamay-ari niyo yang Malasakit Center. Para yan sa inyo," Go said. The Malasakit Centers program is a brainchild of Go, designed to streamline medical assistance programs to facilitate the provision of healthcare services to all Filipinos. Under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, every DOH-run hospital, plus the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City, are mandated to have their own Malasakit Center. Other public hospitals may also have a Malasakit Center upon assessment of DOH to ensure they meet the criteria provided in the law. There are now 158 operational centers across the country which have assisted over seven million Filipinos, according to the DOH. Other Malasakit Centers in the province are available at Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City, and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Cebu City Medical Center, and St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital, both in Cebu City. Moreover, Go said that the DOH has identified areas for the establishment of Super Health Centers in the province, particularly in the cities of Bogo, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue; and in the towns of Borbon, Cordova, Moalboal, Samboan, and San Francisco in 2022. This year, more Super Health Centers were funded in the cities of Carcar, Cebu, Talisay, and Toledo; and in the towns of Carmen, Consolacion, Liloan, Medellin, and San Nicolas. An additional Super Health Center will also be established in Danao City. Through the efforts of fellow lawmakers, 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022 and another 322 in 2023. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine. "Ito ay paraan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga Pilipinong nangangailangan nito lalo na sa mga probinsya at malalayong lugar. Iyan ang hangarin ng mga itinatayong Super Health Centers na aking sinusuportahang mailunsad sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa," he explained. During his visit, Go thanked Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Congresswoman Rhea Gullas, Carcar City Mayor Mario Patricio Barcenas, Vice Mayor Efren Quijano, and Moalboal Vice Mayor Paz Rozgoni, for their dedicated service to the constituents. In a speech, Governor Garcia hailed Go's service to the province, emphasizing his constant presence and the tangible actions he has taken to help the people of Cebu. "Numero uno na probinsya kasi numero unong Sugbuanon din. Ito siya (Go), pasok siya sa palaging tinutupad na prinsipyo, 'ang buhat maoy pasultion' ('Let actions speak.')", she stated. Garcia highlighted Go's repeated visits not just to Carcar City, but to various areas across the province. She asserted that his actions demonstrated a commitment to service that went beyond mere words. She further added that these actions will not be forgotten by the Cebuano people. Meanwhile, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the funding for various projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City. On the same day, Go participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Super Health Center in Carcar City, where he provided assistance to indigent residents. He also visited the Carcar City Public Market which he helped secure funding for its improvements. Additionally, he extended assistance to impoverished residents in Naga City and visited local infrastructure projects which he had also earlier supported.