IBHAREBHOR TEMITOPE, AKA HOLLUBERRY, DROPS DEBUT EP "OVERTAKING IS ALLOWED" FEATURING CAPTIVATING AFROBEAT SOUNDS

Nigerian/American Afrobeat Musician Holluberry Delivers an Explosive Blend of AfroTrapper and Amapiano-Driller Genres in His Highly Anticipated EP Release

IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [Ikeja, 7/16/2023] - Holluberry, the talented Afrobeat musician and songwriter, is set to make waves in the music industry with the release of his debut EP titled "Overtaking Is Allowed." Born on November 21st, 1998, Ibharebhor Temitope, known by his stage name Holluberry, is ready to captivate audiences with his unique fusion of AfroTrapper and Amapiano-Driller sounds.

Having recorded his first music in 2014, Holluberry embarked on a musical journey that would ultimately redefine genres. He masterfully blended two distinct styles, creating two groundbreaking subgenres that had never before been heard. This fearless experimentation and innovative approach have positioned Holluberry as a true trailblazer in the music scene.

With FOUR sensational singles already under his belt, including the hit track "Karma," Holluberry has quickly risen to prominence. The EP "Overtaking Is Allowed" features a collection of mesmerizing tracks, showcasing his exceptional talent and songwriting prowess. Tracks such as "Urgent 2K," "Daily Bread," and "Updated" form part of the EP's diverse and captivating repertoire.

Holluberry's ability to infuse infectious beats and catchy melodies into his music sets him apart from his peers. His songs will not only get you moving but also leave you craving for more. "On God" and "Calamity" are just a glimpse of his incredible range and versatility as an artist.

The release of "Overtaking Is Allowed" marks a significant milestone in Holluberry's career, highlighting his unwavering dedication and tireless work ethic. The EP is poised to resonate with both his loyal fanbase and new listeners alike, offering a musical experience that transcends boundaries.

Holluberry is eager to collaborate with industry professionals and media outlets, including playlists, articles, news, blogs, and platforms that can help spread his music to a wider audience. With his unique sound and undeniable talent, Holluberry is a rising star ready to shine on the global stage.

To stay up to date with Holluberry's latest releases and news, visit his Linktree profile at Linktr.ee/Holluberry. For media inquiries, interviews, or booking requests, please contact:

Amapiano-Drill Artist

Afro-Trap Fusion Artist, Afro-Trapper

holluberry@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +13465241203

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/03XaC0Ce2sHOqv4wIaZWGA?si=BMEWEwxiRz2aW1M1KRJS_w

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/o-i-a-overtaking-is-allowed-the-ep/1689926716

About Holluberry:

Holluberry, born Ibharebhor Temitope on November 21st, 1998, is a Nigerian/American-based Afrobeat musician and songwriter. With his fusion of AfroTrapper and Amapiano-Driller sounds, Holluberry has created two groundbreaking subgenres that have taken the music industry by storm. His debut EP "Overtaking Is Allowed" showcases his exceptional talent and captivating style, leaving audiences craving for more. Holluberry's infectious beats and catchy melodies are guaranteed to make a lasting impression on the global music scene.