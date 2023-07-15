Qualicum Beach families will benefit from new child care centre

CANADA, July 15 - Three dozen children and their families in Qualicum Beach now have access to the recently opened Into the Woods Early Learning Child Care Studio.

“Qualicum is seeing more and more young families choosing to call this town home. This beautiful new child care studio will benefit families and the community for years to come and will be a place for young children to thrive,” said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum. “Into the Woods is a great example of how we are working with community partners and the Town of Qualicum Beach to build new child care centres where people need them most throughout B.C.”

Into the Woods is centrally located in a forested setting near the town-owned Community Park, close to the intersection of Park and Dorset roads. It will provide plenty of opportunities for children to learn, play and engage with nature.

“Into the Woods is a beautiful facility,” said Meggie Beal, a parent. “We are so lucky to have a spot. My child absolutely adores her teachers, and loves spending almost the whole day outside."

The Town of Qualicum received nearly $1.5 million through the Province’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund and nearly $1 million through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ Community Child Care Space Creation Program. The Town of Qualicum Beach contributed more than $218,000 to build this new child care centre that can accommodate 37 infants and children up to five years old.

“Qualicum Beach has always been a town where community thrives, and this facility will carry that spirit forward,” said Teunis Westbroek, mayor of Qualicum Beach. “It is an investment in our local families, our children and our future.”

Since 2018, the Province has invested $3.9 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build access to affordable, quality inclusive child care as a core service that families can rely on. This includes funding the creation of more than 31,800 new child care spaces, of which 411 are in Parksville-Qualicum.

“Into the Woods Early Learning Child Care Society is thrilled to partner with the Town of Qualicum Beach to offer high-quality, nature-based child care in this superb new facility,” said Karen Charlesworth, co-chair of Into the Woods Early Learning Child Care Society. “We look forward to an enduring relationship operating the Town of Qualicum’s newest community asset.”

The Province and the Government of Canada are investing nearly $300 million to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas throughout B.C. Applicants can continue to apply to the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

Learn More:

For information about Into the Woods Early Learning Child Care Society, visit: https://intothewoodsqualicum.ca

For information and photos of the project, visit www.qualicumbeach.com/childcare.

For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare