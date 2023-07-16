Classic Rock Revisited Founder Jeb Wright Announces His Debut Novel Featuring The Classic YES Album “90125”
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Ever wish you could go back to your high school days? Well, Jeb Wright’s ‘Blast from the Past’ is a trip back to the parties, the old friends, and some haunting mistakes that finally get dealt with because of a drunken ghost. I recommend this engaging read.” - Hall of Famer Dennis Dunaway, founding member of The Alice Cooper Group
“I loved the book. It seemed like a true story. Jeb Wright really developed the characters and I think that is very important. It made the last chapters very emotional. Nice Work.” - Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon
Jeb Wright, best known as the man behind the legendary website, www.classicrockrevisited.com, has released his first novel, titled Blast from the Past: In order to fix what went wrong; sometimes you have to do it again.
Part Dickens, part Spicoli and part Fear & Loathing, this one-of-a-kind tale includes everything that anyone who lived through The Decade of Decadence would expect: Sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, tragedy, a boatload of humor…and a drunken ghost. You will laugh and cry as you join a zany cast of characters zipping back and forth through time in a last ditch attempt to fix everything that went wrong.
So where does the band YES fit in?
The code word to go back and forth through time is the name of protagonist Miles Goodwin’s favorite album: “90125.” The author also details a ‘sounds too good not to be true’ account of attending a YES concert on the “90125” tour. This is only one of many nods to the era that Wright slips into the story.
Jeb describes it like this:
“I had a great ride. I got to interview my heroes for 20 years when I owned Classic Rock Revisited. One thing I always wanted to do, however, was write a novel that addressed how hard it is to let go of the past, especially when the past was as insane as it was in the 1970s and ‘80s. It was the best of times, the worst of times, the craziest of times, the most hurtful of times and the most intense of times - yet, most of us survived. In addition to the fun and games of our youth, ‘Blast From The Past’ also pays homage to the ones that didn’t survive. I think I’ve written a pretty cool and unique book. I hope those that grew up with me in the era will check it out.”
Jeb Wright’s “Blast from the Past” is available exclusively on Amazon.
To order: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6T3Y395
Below are reviews from readers that purchased “Blast from the Past.”
“Great from beginning to end! With such descriptive scenes and well-written characters, you feel like you’re experiencing the story first hand. The author does such a great job at capturing the raw emotions of teenage youth. This one is a page turner.”
“READER BEWARE: This book will take you on an emotional roller coaster that will leave you genuinely interested in knowing how it all ends. A truly great read!”
“I was hooked right from the get-go. The story was freakin’ cool and, dare I even say, original, so big kudos to the author on that. I instantly connected with the time period. I swear to God, the way the author describes certain things of the time, like the way people dressed, their fashion sense, the music, the drugs and drink etc... it was like I could taste it!”
Contact: Jeb Wright, classicrockrevisited@yahoo.com
Press inquiries:
Billy James
