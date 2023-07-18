Ascentim Finances Course Wins Gold at the Golden Bridge Awards®
The G.R.O.W. program triumphs with an award that celebrates excellence in business and innovation.
This prestigious award showcases Ascentim’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and transforming their financial futures.”TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascentim, a renowned coaching practice founded by Lisa L. Baker, is thrilled to announce its latest victory at the prestigious 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards. The Globee Awards, a leader in world-class business awards programs and business ranking lists has recognized the G.R.O.W. Finances Course as a standout winner in this year's competition.
The 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Awards celebrates organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievements, innovation, and excellence across various industries. The recognition program showcases trailblazers, disruptors, and visionaries who have pushed the boundaries of possibility and made significant contributions to their respective fields. Winners are selected, in part, for their ability to inspire others and for fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
The G.R.O.W. Finances Course originally launched as a 4-week live program and recently expanded into an on-demand series. G.R.O.W. was developed to enhance financial literacy and address gender and racial wealth gaps. Its exceptional quality and impact, as evidenced by rave reviews and video testimonials from program participants, set the course apart from others in the Consumer Services category, ultimately earning it the prestigious Gold Globee.
The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. The esteemed panel of judges can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/judges/.
"I am deeply honored that the G.R.O.W. Finances Course was recognized as a Golden Bridge Award winner," said Lisa L. Baker, founder of Ascentim. "It reflects the hard work of many individuals and the effectiveness of our program in tackling the financial challenges faced by so many members of our community. My hope is that this win allows me to reach more people so that they too can secure their financial futures."
San Madan, President of Globee Awards, congratulated all the winners of the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards, stating, "We are thrilled to honor the outstanding innovations and exceptional business achievements showcased by these visionary organizations. Each winner has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility and driving positive change within their respective industries. It is their relentless pursuit of excellence that sets them apart as leaders in today's competitive landscape. We applaud their creativity, resilience, and unwavering dedication to success. The Golden Bridge Awards celebrate these remarkable accomplishments and serve as a testament to the transformative power of innovation and business acumen. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and look forward to witnessing their continued growth and impact in the years to come."
The Golden Bridge Awards embody the spirit of recognizing and celebrating the exceptional accomplishments that shape our world. For a complete list of the 2023 winners, please visit https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/.
About the Globee Awards
The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.
About Ascentim
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes its signature G.R.O.W. coaching process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Led by founder Lisa L. Baker, a respected expert in coaching and personal development, Ascentim provides flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs and guides clients on their path to a brighter future. For more information about Ascentim, visit https://ascentim.com.
