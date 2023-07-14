All Illinois Counties Remain at Low Level for COVID-19 Hospital Admissions, RSV Activity
ILLINOIS, July 14 - IDPH supports ACIP recommendations on flu, RSV vaccines
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting that all 102 counties in the state remain at a low level for COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the new rating system introduced after the declared state and national public health emergencies expired in May. Counties are considered to be at a low level of COVID-19 transmission when hospitalizations are below 10 per 100,000 population.
"I am very happy and relieved to report that COVID-19 cases remain low as we continue the summer season," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said. "IDPH's focus remains on closely monitoring COVID-19, along with other respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV-19, in anticipation of a fall and winter when infections will likely increase. The Department will continue to work closely with our partners to provide the most up to date guidance on vaccines and treatments that can decrease transmission and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe."
New and updated immunizations and therapies have emerged to treat respiratory illness. IDPH supports ACIP's (CDC's advisory committee on immunization practices) recommendations in June 2023 based on updated scientific evidence that "All eligible persons aged ≥6 months with egg allergy should receive influenza vaccine. Any influenza vaccine (egg based or non-egg based) that is otherwise appropriate for the recipient's age and health status can be used."
ACIP also recommended use of a single dose of RSV vaccine, recently approved by the FDA and ACIP in June 2023 for persons 60 years of age and older. The General Best Practice Guidelines for Immunization provides that coadministration of RSV vaccines with other adult vaccines is acceptable. This includes giving RSV vaccines to adults simultaneously with seasonal influenza vaccines. The FDA Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) also voted unanimously in favor of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody, for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in all newborns and infants born during or entering their first RSV season. If also approved by the FDA in 2023, it may be available for the 2023-2024 RSV season.
Given the low level of transmission statewide, IDPH will continue a monthly system of reporting COVID-19 data. Vaccine administration data and numbers of deaths associated with COVID-19 will be reported monthly by public health region. A full listing of each region and the counties within each one can be found at the end of this news release. Consistent with CDC's approach, individual case totals will no longer be reported.
Bellwood Region - Cook County
Champaign Region - Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Macon, McLean, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, Vermilion counties
Marion Region - Alexander, Clay, Crawford, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson counties
Metro East Region - Bond, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Scott, St. Clair, Washington counties
Peoria Region - Adams, Brown, Bureau, Cass, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, Menard, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford counties
Rockford Region - Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago counties
West Chicago Region - DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Will counties