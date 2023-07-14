New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces June 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY — Today the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced the June 2023 total gaming revenue results.

Casino Win:

Based upon filings with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $241.6 million for June 2023, reflecting an increase of 5.4% when compared to $229.1 million for June 2022. Year-to-date Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties was $1.36 billion, reflecting growth of 3.5% compared to $1.31 billion for the prior year-to-date period.

Internet Gaming Win:

For the month of June 2023, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $149.3 million, reflecting growth of 12.1% compared to $133.1 million for the prior period. For the year-to-date period, Internet Gaming Win reported by casinos and their partners was $930.8 million, reflecting growth of 14.3% compared to $814.5 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue:

Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $66.4 million for June 2023, reflecting a 69.1% increase when compared to $39.2 million in the prior period. Sports Wagering Gross Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $440.8 million for the year-to-date, reflecting a 42.8% increase when compared to $308.7 million for the prior year-to-date period.

Total Gaming Revenue:

Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $457.2 million for June 2023, reflecting a 13.9% increase from $401.5 million reported in June 2022. For year-to-date, Total Gaming Revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $2.73 billion reflecting a 12.1% increase from $2.43 billion reported in the prior period.

