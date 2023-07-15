High-frequency Trading Market [2023-2030]| Latest Trends and Outlook| Expected to Reach CAGR of 7.42%

The High-frequency Trading Market Analysis Report from 2023 to 2030 highlights an anticipated CAGR of 7.42%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New Report (98 Pages) | Information Technology| The objective of High-frequency Trading Market report is to provide insights on market players like (Hudson River Trading, Jump Trading, Flow Traders, DRW Trading, IMC, RSJ Algorithmic Trading, Optiver, Tradebot Systems, Quantlab Financial, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma Securities, Citadel Securities, Tower Research Capital) in this field, assisting them in evaluating their business strategies. The report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users, and geography (North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America). It aims to help readers understand the market in depth.



High-frequency Trading Market overview and Forecast Scenarios to 2030

The global High-frequency Trading market size was valued at USD 8531.93 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period, reaching USD 13107.16 million by 2028.

High frequency trading (HFT) is an automated trading platform used by large investment banks, hedge funds and institutional investors. The strategy that engages powerful computers and servers and the fastest connectivity technology to trade large numbers of orders at extremely high speeds. High frequency trading uses algorithms to analysis trading data and execute trades in fractions of a second.



TOP COMPANIES/MANUFACTURERS Dominating the Global High-frequency Trading Market are listed below:

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

Flow Traders

DRW Trading

IMC

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Optiver

Tradebot Systems

Quantlab Financial

Virtu Financial

Two Sigma Securities

Citadel Securities

Tower Research Capital



CLIENT FOCUS OF THIS REPORT:

- Does this report take into account the impact of COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine on the High-frequency Trading market?

Yes. We have definitely taken the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war into consideration throughout the research because they have a significant impact on the global supply chain relationship and the raw material price system. We go into great detail about how the pandemic and war have affected the High-frequency Trading Industry.

- How do you come up with the list of important people on the report?

We concretely examine not only the leading businesses that have a voice on a global scale but also the regional small and medium-sized businesses that play key roles and have plenty of potential for growth in order to clearly reveal the industry's competitive situation.

- What are your primary sources of data?

During the report's creation, both primary and secondary data sources are utilized.

Key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives) are extensive interview subjects for primary sources, as are downstream distributors and end-users.

- Could I at any point change the extent of the report and redo it to suit my necessities?

Yes. Our customers can benefit from customized requirements that are multidimensional, deep-level, and high-quality to precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly face market challenges, correctly formulate market strategies, and promptly act, thereby granting them sufficient time to compete in the market.



Based on TYPE, the High-frequency Trading market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Based on applications, the High-frequency Trading market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others



Regional Insights:

Here is the list of regions covered: North America: United States, Canada, Europe: GermanyFrance, U.K., Italy, Russia,Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South, India, Australia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Latin America:Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East & Africa:Turkey, Saudi, Arabia, UAE, Korea.



Chapters Included in High-frequency Trading Market Report: -

1 High-frequency Trading Market Overview

2 Global High-frequency Trading Market Landscape by Player

3 High-frequency Trading Upstream and Downstream Analysis

4 High-frequency Trading Manufacturing Cost Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

6 Players Profiles

7 Global High-frequency Trading Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2023)

8 Global High-frequency Trading Sales, Revenue (Revenue), Price Trend by Type

9 Global High-frequency Trading Market Analysis by Application

10 Global High-frequency Trading Market Forecast (2023-2030)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

