Wild Horse Welfare Org Sends Demand Letter to Suspend Roundup

BLM continues to push forward with wild horse removals in NV during dangerous heat
My heart simply aches after all I have witnessed over the last decade and just how preventable so much of the horror was, and is today if BLM only took proactive steps.”ELKO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, through their attorney, Wild Horse Education (WHE) sent an official notice to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) demanding the suspension of all gather operations for the Antelope Complex Roundup, which began on July 9 and is anticipated to continue throughout August.
— Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education
The letter reads in part: “The area is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees by this weekend. BLM recognizes that horse captures generally should not be conducted when temperatures exceed 95. In addition to high temperatures, the Heat Index will cross the Extreme Danger Threshold.The Heat Index is a more comprehensive look at the impact of heat on physiology. Such conditions are all the more dangerous because it is foaling season, which is an extremely vulnerable time for herds. In recognition of this vulnerability, BLM prohibits helicopter drive trapping during the foaling season.”
Issues involving the temperature guidelines are becoming increasingly urgent due to climate change. Standard practices involving roundups of wild horses and burros have been agonizingly slow to improve. In fact, it took the agency over 45 years from the time the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act passed in 1971 to adopt a policy, and that was only after 6 years of litigation.
The organization has tried to address ongoing infractions of existing policy and gain revisions to the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy (CAWP) since the policy was adopted in the fall of 2015. The temperature protocol the BLM currently uses was not only inadequate when it was first negotiated, it is now outdated. Members of the organization have tried every avenue available (for over a decade) to gain a deliberative process that addresses the fundamental premise defined in the law — treat wild horses humanely.
“It is incredibly frustrating to continually be sent into a a bureaucratic labyrinth that sends you down a repetitive loop ,with no resolution, when we witness ongoing abuses,” stated Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education. “BLM is good at creating processes that lead nowhere, utilizing funding perpetuating those processes and working harder to hide an activity they know the public would find unacceptable. They simply are lousy when it comes to fixing anything.”
The National Weather Service currently uses heat index values to know when to issue heat advisories, watches and warnings, which urge residents in an area to avoid being outside during the hottest parts of the day, when to keep pets indoors and even when not to ride or exercise your domestic horse.
The extended elevated heat index creates a danger for wild horses under the pressure of an ongoing helicopter drive trap operation. The danger impacts animals being driven, as well as those that evaded capture that day, but will be chased again the next day instead of being allowed to peacefully obtain the needed rehydration for the coming heat.
“July is an extremely vulnerable time for pregnant and nursing mares and foals even under the best of conditions, and stallions are on high alert during breeding season and more easily agitated,” stated Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education. “Families are moving to water in the early morning, which is critical for the horses, at the same time as the chopper flies. BLM’s policy is simply not protecting wild horses from dehydration, heat, and capture stress.”
“More deaths will happen in the next few days and the heat stress will cause deaths to continue to occur as horses are trucked to holding facilities hundreds of miles from the range.” Leigh continued, "My heart simply aches after all I have witnessed over the last decade and just how preventable so much of the horror was, and is today if BLM would only take proactive steps."
Danger from heat to pregnant and nursing mare and foals is easier for the public to understand. Stallions are more easily agitated this time of year as they protect their foals and mares; foaling season is also breeding season. Mares that may have left a foal on the range that was too small to flee with the band, are also more likely to panic and try to escape.
“Agitated stallions are more likely to to attempt escape or become aggressive with each other during capture this time of year. Mares have jumped the 6-foot panels.” stated Leigh. “Our team even documented a wild stallion jump out of temporary holding under pressure, a rare event.”
“The death of a Palomino stallion we knew has hit me pretty hard. As the wranglers began to pressure the wild horses in the trap, he tried to leap out and was either started or shoved by the wrangler and hit the panel at an odd angle and snapped his rear leg.” Leigh said.
After viewing a video that aired on 8 News Now in Las Vegas, Congresswoman Dina Titus released a statement: “This latest instance of BLM mistreatment of Nevada’s wild horses is tragic. A horse with a broken leg was chased in the sweltering heat by a helicopter and had to be put down. My legislation, the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 2023, would end these brutal roundup practices and more humanely manage the herds. We need to pass it now.”
For the first time, BLM has split the complex into two distinct helicopter roundup operations sue to the sheer size of the Complex.
Eight wild horses have died in the first six days of operations. Those deaths include the stallion the broke his leg, 2 mares that fractured their necks and 4 foals. Three foal deaths were directly related to dehydration and heat stress even before the move into the extremely dangerous heat index this weekend. The number of deaths that have occurred in wild horses that have been shipped to off-range facilities is unknown.
Wild Horse Education will be monitoring the roundup and heat index, posting updates on their website and keeping their legal team informed.
