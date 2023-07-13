Latest Updates from the Mayor's Office of Housing: July 14, 2023

HOUSING INNOVATION LAB RELEASES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR INNOVATIVE HOMEOWNERSHIP MODEL

The Housing Innovation Lab (iLab) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a new model of affordable homeownership that allows aspiring homeowners to start building equity through renting an affordable unit that they may eventually purchase.

The iLab is soliciting proposals from creative teams of developers, lenders, and service providers to develop affordable rental-to-homeownership housing units and/or pilot the use of new financing tools that create clear pathways for low and/or moderate income Boston renters to start building equity through renting an affordable unit that they could eventually own.

Completed RFP responses must be submitted electronically by August 4, no later than 4 p.m.

Learn More and View the RFP

$300,000 IN FUNDING TO BOOST URBAN AGRICULTURE IN BOSTON

The Mayor's Office of Housing will invest over $300,000 in urban agriculture and open space initiatives. The funding is part of GrowBoston's Grassroots Program, which aims to engage community groups, promote sustainable agriculture, and enhance food security in Boston. The program provides financial support and access to City-owned land for local initiatives.

The funding will be used for urban farms, gardens, and open spaces in Roxbury, Dorchester, and East Boston. Four nonprofits: Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation, Mass Liberation, The Guild and Eastie Farm will receive grants. The funding was allocated through a competitive grant application process, ensuring fairness and transparency. Projects were evaluated based on sustainability, community impact, diversity and inclusion plans, and environmental considerations. These projects align with Boston's vision of a resilient, connected city with equitable food resources and vibrant urban spaces.

NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION MEMBERS TOUR HOMEOWNERSHIP PROJECT ON HOLBORN STREET

The Mayor’s Office of Housing funds the development of income-restricted homeownership projects in neighborhoods throughout the city.

On June 24, one of the City’s development partners—Norfolk Design and Construction—welcomed members of the Holborn, Gannett, Gaston, Otisfield Betterment Association for a walkthrough of the Holborn Development project.

This project consists of three income-restricted homes and one market-rate home. Norfolk Design and Construction, a veteran, minority owned development firm, expects to complete the homes in the next few months and hopes to welcome new homeowners before the end of the year.

This is Norfolk’s second project with the City following their success at 23-25 Rosebery Road, which closed earlier this year.

UPCOMING COMMUNITY MEETINGS

The Mayor’s Office of Housing invites you to join two virtual meetings to learn about development proposals for the West End Branch Library site, which will include a new library and affordable housing.

At each meeting, four applicant teams will present and you will have a chance to provide feedback. The Mayor's Office of Housing will host the meetings virtually on July 18 and July 25 at 6:00 PM.

Prior to the meetings, attendees can view the proposals.

REGISTER FOR THE MEETINGS

INCOME-RESTRICTED HOUSING HIGHLIGHT: DUDLEY CROSSING

Dudley Crossing, an income-restricted rental housing development near Nubian Square and Uphams Corner, is now accepting housing lottery applications. This development—from Nuestra Comunidad Development Corporation—consists of two renovated buildings located at Hampden and Dunmore Streets, as well as a newly constructed building on Dudley Street. A total of 47 one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units will be available to households earning at or below 80 percent of Area Median Income.

Dudley Crossing is in close proximity to Boston Medical Center, Nuez Market, Davey’s Supermarket, Howes Playground, the Boston Public Library Roxbury Branch, and the Yawkey Boys and Girls Club of Roxbury. It is located within a quarter mile of several bus lines, with easy access to both the Silver and Fairmount Lines.

The deadline to submit a lottery application is July 23, 2023. If you were unable to attend an informational session, view the recording or download a copy of the presentation.

LEARN MORE AND REQUEST AN APPLICATION

THE MAYOR'S OFFICE OF HOUSING IS HIRING

Looking for a job where you can see the results of your hard work everyday in your neighborhood?

We need dedicated professionals to help us work on solving the housing issues in the City. Join us and help Boston develop and maintain strong and diverse neighborhoods.

VIEW JOB LISTINGS