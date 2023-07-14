Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, has released the following statement on the death of a BC Wildfire Service crew member responding to a wildfire near Revelstoke:

“On behalf of all Ministry of Forests staff, especially our colleagues in the BC Wildfire Service, I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family of this crew member and everyone affected by this tragedy. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with them through this time of grieving.

“This tragic loss in the line of duty reminds us all of the daily toil and sacrifice of BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they serve the people of British Columbia. Their heroic efforts to protect people and communities can be life-threatening. We are profoundly grateful to them.

“I know the BC Wildfire Service is a close-knit team and this loss is felt deeply. We are here to support them in this difficult time. Let us all do our part to prevent wildfires and think of these brave firefighters as they continue to battle what is becoming a very challenging wildfire season.”