All three for free - Charlottetown woman’s home cozy and energy efficient with new heat pump, water heater and insulation

CANADA, July 13 - On a sunny June morning the Trinity Energy Solutions insulation truck arrives at Gail Collins’ home in Charlottetown.

“I got a free heat pump, a free electric water heater and now free insulation,” Gail says with a laugh.

Trinity Energy Solutions is one of five contractors working with the Government of Prince Edward Island’s Free Insulation Program for income qualified Islanders. “Once we receive the name of the client, we call to set up a home visit,” says vice president Rodney Misner.

Gail says she put her name on the program list and got a call back quickly, then the whole process took some time.

“I’d say from the time we get the name of the client, make the first home visit, then do the final audit, the process can take up to three months,” said Rodney. “Depending of course on the homeowner and when they are able to have us come.”

“My heat pump came in January, my electric water heater in March and my free insulation in June,” Gail says. “Everything is working well.”

Trinity operations manager, Peter Morgan visits the home to find out what can be done and answers any questions the homeowner has about the insulation process.

The next step is the home energy audit to figure out where the home is losing heat and what options will provide the most comfort, energy reduction and savings.

Once the energy audit is complete, Trinity Energy Solutions reviews it with the homeowner and together they determine the best options.

In Gail’s case, she got spray foam insulation in her basement and cellulose insulation in her attic. The average insulation process could cost $7000-$9000, but it’s free for clients like Gail.

“It usually takes the day to do the insulation,” Peter says. “We come in and do all the prep work before we actually start spraying anything. This can involve wrapping appliances, the furnace, furniture and anything that might need to be protected.”

There’s also a follow up audit to determine the energy savings as a result of the insulation.

“Trinity Energy Solutions is in the business of helping people,” Rodney says. “At the end of the day our job is making homes more comfortable and saving clients’ money on their energy bills.”

To apply for a free heat pump, water heater and insulation, book an appointment to visit your local Access PEI where staff will verify your income and help you submit an application.