Manchin Opposes David Uhlmann for Assistant Administrator of the EPA

July 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his decision to oppose the nomination of David Uhlmann to serve as Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“The Biden Administration is hellbent on regulating the dependable power our country relies on out of business and ignoring and manipulating the laws of the land, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to advance a radical climate agenda that puts both our energy and economic security at risk. I will continue to do everything in my power to hold the agencies responsible, such as the EPA, accountable and ensure they follow the law.”

