EMU Dr. Fazil Küçük Medicine Faculty Graduates Take Their Oaths

Operated within the cooperation of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty and Marmara University Medicine Faculty, International Medicine Program 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester graduates took their oath and took their first step as medical practitioners. The ceremony was held on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 at 10:00 at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Hasan Demirel, Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora, Marmara University Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ümit Şehirli and Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Altuğ Çinçin, Famagusta Hospital Chief Physician Dr. Mustafa Kalfaoğlu, Faculty Deans and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty academic staff members, graduates and their families were present at the event.

The ceremony commenced with a moment of silence and National Anthem followed by a piano recital performed by EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty student Dr. İpek Zorba. Top-ranked student of the 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Dr. Salih Çanlar delivered a speech on behalf of the graduates. The ceremony continued with name tag nailing to the faculty log.

“I have Full-Confidence in Each of You”

Delivering a speech in the ceremony, EMU Dr. Fazıl Küçük Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Nahide Gökçora stated that they gathered together to celebrate the happiest day of 2023 graduates of International Joint Medicine Program. Prof. Dr. Gökçora expressed that the first students enrolled in the program in 2012 and the faculty gave their first graduates in 2018. Stating that the ceremony in question has a special meaning for her, Prof. Dr. Gökçora also underlined that today is her last day of lectures at the faculty.

Addressing the graduates, Prof. Dr. Gökçora said: “As a well-equipped physician, we have full faith in each of you. But your learning process continues, and the real journey begins now. Your learning will continue as you pursue your medical profession. You will continue to learn and develop from your teammates and your own experiences, and most importantly, you will continue to learn from your patients. Be open to your inadequacies and mistakes as much as your strengths. Embrace the inadequacies and mistakes of those around you and turn them into learning and development opportunities. Do not miss out the developments in the field of health. Be open to emerging diseases and health conditions. You have grown up not only as good physicians but also as good researchers. Always follow the technological developments. Be a defender of ethical principles all your life. You are the last graduates of this program that I bid farewell to as the dean. I am proud of you and your achievements and I am sure that I will continue to be proud of new ones. You have a nice way”.

“Today is the Day that Your Dreams Come True”

Marmara University Medicine Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ümit Şehirli also delivered a speech and said, “You became doctors today. I sincerely congratulate you all”. Prof. Dr. Şehirli thanked the parents of all students and everyone who contributed to their education process. Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Şehirli said, “Today is a new beginning, the starting day of your dreams, I wish you success in your life, take time for your family, friends and most importantly yourself on this long road. Congratulations to you all, good luck”.

“May You Have a Life Full of Success”

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın stated that being there at the ceremony was an important source of pride and congratulated all the graduates. Providing information about EMU, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that EMU continues on its way with quality education, research opportunities and services to the community and stated that the Faculty of Medicine has been developing in a continuous improvement cycle by cultivating important values ​​since the day it was founded.

Addressing the students, Prof. Dr. Hocanın said, “You are at the end of a difficult education period. I have no doubts that you will make huge contributions to humankind. As EMU-MU International Joint Medicine Program graduates, you will continue keeping your connection with both universities. I wish you a life full of success. I wish you all success”.

“I Believe that You Will Abide By the Right Path by Taking the Hippocratic Oath”

Also delivering a speech during the ceremony, EMU Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk said, “I know very well how excited and happy you are today, because years ago I stood in your place and had the same feelings. I sincerely believe that by taking the Hippocratic Oath, you will stay on the right path. In return for all your hard work over the years, you have earned the right to graduate. The medical profession is a profession that requires constant dedication and empathy. You will have sleepless nights, you will be tired and sometimes you will miss an important day of your friends or family. The happiness of successfully treating a patient will erase all the difficulties of this profession. I believe each of you will make a good doctor. You will continue this profession by serving humanity in every corner of the world. I wish you all endless success and happiness in the future”.

Following the opening speeches, top 3 students, Dr. Salih Çanlar, Dr. Fatma İrden and Dr. Göktürk Biner received their awards from Dr. Özcenk, Prof. Dr. Hocanın and Dr. Kalfaoğlu. Dr. Özde Buda carried out the symbolic tree planting on behalf of 2022-2023 Academic Year Spring Semester Graduates. Dr. Özcenk, Dr. Prof. Hocanın, Prof. Dr. Gökçora and Prof. Dr. Şehirli presented certificates to the graduates. Then, graduates took their Hippocratic Oathes accompanied by Prof. Dr. Gökçora.