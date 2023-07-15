Latino Conservation Week will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Free TPS Renewal for Salvadorans will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 13, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Ramirez, community outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks; Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador and Karla Barahona, community engagement specialist for the Office of Advancement and Community Engagement at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, July 14 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Montgomery Parks is celebrating the tenth annual Latino Conservation Week with events and programs to support the Latino community in getting outdoors and participating in activities to protect our natural resources. Families are invited to join the festivities taking place from July 15 to July 23 throughout the County. Montgomery Parks has several free events planned for adults and children, which include the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection’s Climate Stories screening at Glenmont Local Park, a kids tree climbing event at Long Branch-Arliss Neighborhood Park, a Nature Walk at Brookside Gardens, the Bilingual Weed Warrior event and so much more. All events will be conducted in Spanish and English. For more information, click here.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the rescission of the 2017 and 2018 terminations of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations for El Salvador, Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua. Existing TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period for their country’s designation. Starting this week, the Consulate of El Salvador (located at 926 Philadelphia Avenue in Silver Spring) will be assisting Salvadorans with their process at no cost. To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-301-1130.

The show will conclude with Montgomery College’s July information session on workforce development and early childhood information. Residents interested in becoming a certified childcare provider or simply finding a childcare center for their children are welcome. The virtual session will take place on Monday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and more information can be found here.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.