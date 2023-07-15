Submit Release
Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, July 15 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 14, 2023

On Monday, July 17 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters, including the Council’s expected vote on Bill 15-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations - Anti Rent Gouging Protections. The Council president will also provide information on the next steps for the Anti-Hate Task Force, which met for the first time on July 11.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.     

