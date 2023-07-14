Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,935 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

AZERBAIJAN, July 14 - 14 July 2023, 19:00

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the European Council Charles Michel at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

They posed for photographs.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel was held.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel for the invitation to make a working visit.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and underlined the effectiveness of the Brussels format.

During the conversation, they exchanged their views on the tomorrow’s trilateral talks with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more