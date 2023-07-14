Ilham Aliyev held meeting with President of European Council Charles Michel in Brussels

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kingdom of Belgium for a working visit at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the European Council Charles Michel at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

They posed for photographs.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel was held.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel for the invitation to make a working visit.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Charles Michel for his efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and underlined the effectiveness of the Brussels format.

During the conversation, they exchanged their views on the tomorrow’s trilateral talks with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.