MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, July 3, 2023, to Monday, July 10, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 3, 2023, through Monday, July 10, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 58 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

A Century Arms Draco NAK9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 38th Street and Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-107-556

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Baker Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Ejai Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-107-787

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-107-803

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun and a SCCY Industries CPX-1 TTPK 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 18-year-old Jamar Delanie Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-107-812

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Demonte Jefferson, of Columbia, SC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-107-901

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dewayne Layton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-107-937

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-108-062

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-108-064

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-108-087

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 23-108-124

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-108-207

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road, Northwest. CCN: 23-108-465

A Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Antoine Lawrence Miller, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-108-507

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Antonio Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-108-534

A Ruger SR-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-108-546

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Bass Circle, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Alontez McCoy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-108-563

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Darnell Curtis Munden, of Southwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-108-569

Thursday, July 6, 2023

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Alanders Deon Pryor, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol outside a Home/Business, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-108-746

An Atak Arms Zoraki 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Johnson Murphy, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Resisting arrest, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-108-814

A Cobra .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Ibraham Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Burglary One, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 23-108-825

A Glock 30 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-108-917

A Taurus TH-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Mt. Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mohammed Tijan Dean, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-148

Friday, July 7, 2023

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Just Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-109-415

A Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of L Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Shaia, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Theft First Degree, Resisting arrest, Distribution of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 23-109-513

A Canik TP-9SA 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Hernan Smith, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-528

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Seventh Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-109-657

A Beretta PX-4 Storm .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-109-659

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davon McGill, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-662

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of T Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Djour Washington., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-786

A Kimber Arms Micro 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-109-807

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 400 block of W Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-109-816

A Marlin 80 .22 caliber shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 20 12 gauge shotgun, a Springfield Armory 1911 A1 .45 caliber handgun, and a L.W. Seacamp LWS-32 .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 3300 block of Chestnut Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-109-864

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Darrell Thompson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-877

Saturday, July 8, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Titus James Tate, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-109-995

A Smith & Wesson SD9 VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Michael Antonio Darocha, no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-110-008

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Isaac MacArthur Webb, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation. CCN: 23-110-211

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-110-318

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Tenth Street and Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Sean Anthony Contee, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs. CCN: 23-110-508

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-110-528

Sunday, July 9, 2023

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-110-582

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-110-602

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bryan Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Latrell Middleton, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-110-855

A Rock Island Armory M-1911 A1-FS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Chance Cato Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-110-930

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-110-961

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Xenia Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Demarco James Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-111-044

Monday, July 10, 2023

A 9mm “Ghost Gun” caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old K’von Ferguson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-111-578

An Arminius Titan Tiger .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Almonozo Eugene Banks, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-111-670

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Kendall Surratt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-111-696

A Daisy Powerline .340 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sixth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Jermaine Coleman, of no fixed address, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 23-111-751

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

