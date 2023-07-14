MPD To Conduct High-Visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in Deanwood on Friday Evening

The Metropolitan Police Department will conduct a High-Visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint in the Deanwood neighborhood on Friday evening with officers focused on promoting safe driving by traffic violation enforcement, providing education, and by taking suspected impaired drivers and unsafe drivers off the road.

MPD will conduct a High-Visibility Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday, July 14th in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

MPD’s continued focus on traffic safety comes after the District of Columbia has a 50% increase in traffic fatalities in 2023. As the District of Columbia continues to work towards preventing all fatal and serious injury crashes through the citywide Vision Zero initiative, MPD is focused on making sure drivers stay safe while on the roads and addressing drivers who put others at risk.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies. MPD plans to continue focusing on traffic safety throughout the summer and additional Traffic Safety Compliance Checkpoints are being planned.

Remember: a few dollars spent on a ride is a lot cheaper than a DUI, which can cost up to $10,000. Something else to consider: Don’t ever be too proud or embarrassed to ask for a ride. Allowing a sober driver to help you get home safely keeps you and others safe. What’s more embarrassing than drunkenly asking for a sober ride home? Spending the night in jail. Having your car impounded. Losing your job or your security clearance. Take your pick.

No one should mix drinking and driving, and no one is immune to the effects of drunk driving. If you find yourself drunk and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with a drunk driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive drunk, take away their keys and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later. Always have a plan before you head out for the evening. If you wait until after you’ve been drinking to figure out how to get from one place to the next, you will already be too impaired to make the right choices.

If you see someone driving unsafely, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Metropolitan Police Department is committed to our partnerships with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the District’s Department of Transportation (DDOT), and the US Department of Transportation to make the roadways in our communities a safe place for everyone.

