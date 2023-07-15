After a weeklong trial in early June, US District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled that Oregon’s new gun safety laws are constitutional under the United States Constitution in their entirety. For now, Measure 114 remains on hold due to a state court order from Harney County. But our team looks forward to ultimately prevailing in the state courts as well.
Measure 114’s provisions —passed by Oregon voters— are common sense safety measures that will save lives.
You just read:
Statement from AG Rosenblum Regarding DOJ Victory on M114 In Federal Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.