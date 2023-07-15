Submit Release
Statement from AG Rosenblum Regarding DOJ Victory on M114 In Federal Court

Great news from the federal court today!

After a weeklong trial in early June, US District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled that Oregon’s new gun safety laws are constitutional under the United States Constitution in their entirety. For now, Measure 114 remains on hold due to a state court order from Harney County. But our team looks forward to ultimately prevailing in the state courts as well.

Measure 114’s provisions —passed by Oregon voters— are common sense safety measures that will save lives.

