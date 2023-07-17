Printable Jungle Safari Party Hats Available from TwoFish on Etsy and Teachers Pay Teachers

Safari Animal Party Hats with Lion, Zebra, Elephant, Giraffe Jungle Animal Party Hats with Tiger, Monkey, Panda, and Hippo Jungle Safari Birthday Party Hat Printable with Lion, Tiger, Elephant, Parrot, and Monkey Monkey Party Hat Headband Printable TwoFish Logo

Cute printable safari party hats available for birthday parties and jungle-themed events. Jungle animals include lion, tiger, monkey, elephant, zebra and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish today announces the availability of their printable jungle safari party hats. The party hats feature eight different designs, including a lion, tiger, monkey, elephant, parrot, panda, hippo and zebra. These party hats are perfect for children's birthday parties or any jungle-themed event.

The jungle safari party hats are designed by TwoFish and feature cute and minimalist designs that are sure to delight children and adults alike. The party hat designs are all simple, unique and capture the essence of each jungle animal.

The party hats are available in two versions: full color version and outlined version for coloring. The full-color version of the party hats features vibrant colors and is ready to print and wear. The outlined version allows kids to unleash their creativity by coloring and designing their animal party hats as a fun and creative activity. These party hats are not only fun to wear, but also make for great photo opportunities at any jungle-themed party.

TwoFish's printable safari party hats are available for purchase at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers. The jungle animal party hats are available to purchase individually and in sets. Currently, three sets of jungle animal designs are available. One set includes lion, zebra, elephant and giraffe. The second set includes tiger, monkey, panda, and hippo. And the third set features lion, tiger, monkey, elephant, and parrot. These party hats are an affordable and convenient option for parents, teachers, and party planners looking for unique and fun party favors for jungle-themed birthday parties and kids events.

These printable party hats are perfect for children’s parties and offer a fun and creative activity for kids to enjoy. The jungle party hats are easy to assemble and come with instructions for printing and assembly. They are designed to fit most children's head sizes and can be adjusted for a comfortable fit. TwoFish's printable jungle animal party hats are sure to be a hit with children and parents alike.

Visit Etsy or Teachers Pay Teachers to purchase your printable jungle safari party hats today.

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

Printable Hippo Headband Craft for Kids & Interesting Facts about Hippos for Kids