300 new enterprises in Moldova to receive financial support from the European Union

A total of 300 small and medium-sized enterprises in the Republic of Moldova, mainly in rural areas, will receive European grant funding through the ‘EU for SMEs’ project (EU4SMEs) to create, develop, expand or internationalise their businesses.

The European Union has allocated €8 million in non-reimbursable funding for this very purpose to co-finance seven state programmes, implemented by the Organisation for Entrepreneurship Development (ODA).

Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, said that this new grant “will improve SMEs access to non-reimbursable funds and provide opportunities for the much-needed productive investment”.

The launch of the European assistance project took place at one of the first beneficiaries of EU assistance – the Cabigrup SRL company from Băcioi, which specialises in the production of wine, bottles and decorative boxes for alcoholic products.

The ‘EU for SMEs’ project aims to contribute to resilient, sustainable and inclusive economic development and to support the green transition in the Republic of Moldova. It will also improve the investment climate, employability and business environment for SMEs, especially in rural areas.

