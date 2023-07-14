Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,716 in the last 365 days.

300 new enterprises in Moldova to receive financial support from the European Union

A total of 300 small and medium-sized enterprises in the Republic of Moldova, mainly in rural areas, will receive European grant funding through the ‘EU for SMEs’ project (EU4SMEs) to create, develop, expand or internationalise their businesses. 

The European Union has allocated €8 million in non-reimbursable funding for this very purpose to co-finance seven state programmes, implemented by the Organisation for Entrepreneurship Development (ODA).

Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova, said that this new grant “will improve SMEs access to non-reimbursable funds and provide opportunities for the much-needed productive investment”

The launch of the European assistance project took place at one of the first beneficiaries of EU assistance – the Cabigrup SRL company from Băcioi, which specialises in the production of wine, bottles and decorative boxes for alcoholic products.

The ‘EU for SMEs’ project aims to contribute to resilient, sustainable and inclusive economic development and to support the green transition in the Republic of Moldova.  It will also improve the investment climate, employability and business environment for SMEs, especially in rural areas.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

300 new enterprises in Moldova to receive financial support from the European Union

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more