Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,015 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,716 in the last 365 days.

Life under occupation: YEAs host screening of Ukrainian documentary in Riga

To shine a light on life in occupied Ukraine, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) held a screening of the BBC documentary Occupied on 6 July in Riga, Latvia.

Occupied is a BBC World Service documentary in which Dmytro Bakhnenko, a journalist from Kherson, follows Russian troops occupying the city. Bakhnenko documents the daily resistance of Ukrainians, while simultaneously he and his family face the new reality in which they find themselves.

Following the screening, Director Albina Kovalyova and Executive Producer Kateryna Khinkulova joined the participants for an online Q&A session.

Anzhelika Zuba, the YEA organising the event, found the documentary deeply touching and inspiring.

“In a sense we had an opportunity to read a diary of a young family, that shows how the Ukrainians never gave up, even when facing difficult challenges,” she says.

According to Zuba, the BBC team did “a fantastic job in light of the difficult circumstances they faced, including total blackouts in Kherson”.

“Movies touch you so deeply when you see a 6-year-old Ksiusha talking about bombs, her parents singing while there are air sirens. Small detail on how the family is living makes the movie authentic and gives a true sense of the Ukrainian resistance. Watching this movie you can dive into struggles, emotions, and sacrifices, which is really powerful,” says Anzhelika Zuba.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.
Occupied is available on the BBC World Service’s YouTube channel.

Author: Martin Penov

You just read:

Life under occupation: YEAs host screening of Ukrainian documentary in Riga

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more