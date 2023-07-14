Life under occupation: YEAs host screening of Ukrainian documentary in Riga

To shine a light on life in occupied Ukraine, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) held a screening of the BBC documentary Occupied on 6 July in Riga, Latvia.

Occupied is a BBC World Service documentary in which Dmytro Bakhnenko, a journalist from Kherson, follows Russian troops occupying the city. Bakhnenko documents the daily resistance of Ukrainians, while simultaneously he and his family face the new reality in which they find themselves.

Following the screening, Director Albina Kovalyova and Executive Producer Kateryna Khinkulova joined the participants for an online Q&A session.

Anzhelika Zuba, the YEA organising the event, found the documentary deeply touching and inspiring.

“In a sense we had an opportunity to read a diary of a young family, that shows how the Ukrainians never gave up, even when facing difficult challenges,” she says.

According to Zuba, the BBC team did “a fantastic job in light of the difficult circumstances they faced, including total blackouts in Kherson”.

“Movies touch you so deeply when you see a 6-year-old Ksiusha talking about bombs, her parents singing while there are air sirens. Small detail on how the family is living makes the movie authentic and gives a true sense of the Ukrainian resistance. Watching this movie you can dive into struggles, emotions, and sacrifices, which is really powerful,” says Anzhelika Zuba.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

Occupied is available on the BBC World Service’s YouTube channel.

Author: Martin Penov