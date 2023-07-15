FEMA Region 2 Launches “Make a Difference” Recruitment Initiative with Local Colleges and Universities

NEW YORK– FEMA Region 2 is proud to announce the launch of the “Make a Difference” recruitment initiative – a partnership with colleges and universities in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area.

This collaboration shows FEMA’s commitment to reducing barriers to access by investing in the next generation of emergency managers. By establishing long-term partnerships with higher educational institutions, the “Make A Difference” program will fast-track more than 300 students and alumni toward their first steps of a career at FEMA.

The agency is seeking applicants from a broad range of disciplines who are passionate about public service and making an impact their communities to fill FEMA Region 2 vacancies; this region serves New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fast-Track Application Process:

Students and alumni can fast-track their application by sending an email to FEMA-makeadifference@fema.dhs.gov, Please include the following three items:

Resume

Transcript

Reference letter from college or university personnel (e.g., career center, professor, program dean)

FEMA encourages all majors to apply. Full-time, part-time and internship opportunities are available across a wide range of functional areas.

“We are pleased to announce this initiative and remain committed to streamlining the hiring process making it easier for students to apply,” said Region 2 Administrator David Warrington. “Partnering with the Higher Ed community is critical to the future of emergency management and we encourage all interested students, regardless of major, to join our diverse team and help us make a difference in the communities we serve.”

The following local colleges and universities are participating in this initiative: Cornell University; Princeton University; New York University; Yale University; City University of New York (CUNY); State University of New York (SUNY); Rutgers University; Stony Brook University; Baruch College and Hunter College.

"Today, we are proud to announce a partnership with FEMA that will provide our students with invaluable opportunities to engage in public service and make a meaningful impact in their communities," said Macaulay Honors College Dean Dara Byrne, PhD. "Our students, who come from communities affected by climate change, are passionate about making a difference, and this partnership will enable them to do so while gaining valuable professional experience. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration presents and the positive impact it will have on our students and their communities."

“Baruch College is excited to partner with FEMA on this important initiative that will directly bring the talents of our students to help mitigate the impact of the crises of tomorrow,” said Baruch College President S. David Wu, PhD. “Our students are creative problem-solvers who are deeply committed to and passionate about serving their communities and their nation.”

FEMA’s employee benefits include eligibility for public service loan forgiveness, hybrid in-person and telework schedule, commute to work transit allowance, paid annual leave, health, dental and vision insurance and more.

For more information on the "Make a Difference" initiative, including the application process and available opportunities, please visit Fema.gov/region-2 or contact the recruitment team at

Fema-makeadifference@fema.dhs.gov.