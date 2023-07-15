Submit Release
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Vermont

WASHINGTON-- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Vermont to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe flooding beginning on July 7, 2023, and continuing. 

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. 

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the flooding in Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor counties. 

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. 

William F. Roy has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments. 

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App in English and Spanish languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Vermont

