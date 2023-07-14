Bong Go tells water concessionaires to look for solutions to ensure reliable water supply amid reported impending shortages

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his concerns about the imminent water service interruptions to be implemented across parts of Metro Manila starting July 12, owing to anticipated effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

In an interview on Monday, July 10, after assisting fire victims in Quezon City, the senator emphasized the responsibility of water concessionaires to deliver reliable and uninterrupted services to the public, a commitment implicitly taken on during the privatization of the water sector.

"Alam n'yo kaya nga po na-privatize po ito para bigyan n'yo po ng maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga kababayan. Alam n'yo ang mga kababayan natin nagbabayad po 'yan nang tama at sapat. Dapat po ibalik ito sa maayos na serbisyo," Go stated.

Go's statements were made in response to the anticipated water service interruptions due to the decreased water allocation from Angat Dam, a measure implemented by the National Water Resources Board to conserve water amid the impending El Niño phenomenon.

The senator highlighted the crucial role of water in daily life, especially during the pandemic, and stressed that water concessionaires should find solutions to ensure a steady supply.

"Napakahirap po na walang tubig. Napakahirap na walang kuryente. Alam mo, tubig napakaimportante niyan, diyan tayo umiinom at naghuhugas, lalo na ngayon na nasa panahon tayo ng pandemya. Kailangan 'yung sanitation din po, malinis parati... gawan n'yo po ng paraan," he said.

Go also cited a previous water crisis during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte as an example of the hardships that a lack of water supply can cause. He urged the water concessionaires to find immediate solutions to these problems, much like what was done during the past crisis.

The senator also expressed his concerns for the underprivileged who don't have the means to source and store water.

"Kawawa naman ang taumbayan lalong-lalo na ang mahihirap na walang sapat na paglalagyan ng pag-iigib. 'Yung iba umaasa lang sa supply na diretso sa kanila, walang sariling mga tangke. Buti ang mayayaman, may tangke kayo, paano ang mahihirap nating kababayan," Go lamented.

While acknowledging the reasons for the service interruptions, Go also underscored the importance of prioritizing public convenience and addressing the issue swiftly.

"Kaya nga po may mga rason sila, pero you should address it immediately. Importante rito 'yung public convenience. Bigyan natin ng maayos na serbisyo, convenience 'yan, aberya ang walang tubig," said Go.

"So pakiusap ko lang po sa mga (water concessionaires), ibalik n'yo po ang maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan dahil nagbabayad naman po nang tama at sapat," he concluded.