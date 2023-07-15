Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Sex Trafficking of Children Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense.

 

Between March 18, 2019, through April 15, 2023, the suspect arranged and facilitated sexual encounters with victims in exchange for money.

 

On Friday, July 14, 2023, pursuant to a United States District Court arrest warrant, 37-year-old Charles Dawson, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children or By Force, Fraud, or Coercion (assisting or Promoting Prostitution).

 

