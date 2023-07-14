Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,658 in the last 365 days.

Ongoing Investigation into Thefts from Sumner County Food Bank Results in Additional Arrests

SUMNER COUNTY – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gallatin Police Department into allegations of theft from the Sumner County Food Bank has resulted in additional arrests.

In May 2022, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI agents began investigating allegations of theft involving the former director of the Sumner County Food Bank. That investigation resulted in the arrest of James Gill last month. The investigation continued, and this week, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging additional individuals associated with the food bank. The three were arrested this week and booked into the Sumner County Jail. They include, respectively, a volunteer, assistant director, and treasurer of the Sumner County Food Bank:

  •  Tonya Ann Rosales (DOB 08/04/1979), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.
  • James Downey Brawner (DOB 12/03/1942), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $60,000 or more. Bond: $7,500.
  • Penny Lea Maughon (DOB 09/04/1969), Gallatin – one count Theft of Property $20,000 or more. Bond: $2,500.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Ongoing Investigation into Thefts from Sumner County Food Bank Results in Additional Arrests

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more