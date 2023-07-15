First Circuit Courthouse Power Outage–Kaʻahumanu Hale Now Closed

HONOLULU — Kaʻahumanu Hale, the First Circuit Court Courthouse located at 777 Punchbowl Street, will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a power outage. The building is scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 17.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the time for filing items due on July 14 is extended to Monday, July 17. He further ordered that hearings or trials cancelled due to the closure of Kaʻahumanu Hale shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.