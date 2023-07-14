Readout of SBA Administrator Guzman at Small Business Digital Alliance Roundtable in New York

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman discusses technology in business with entrepreneurs at Google roundtable

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 13, 2023, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joined Selin Song, the President of Google Customer Solutions, Jim Doyle, the President of Business Forward, and small business owners, including three recipients of Google's Black and Latino Founders Funds, for a roundtable discussion of how the private and public sectors can utilize technology to serve entrepreneurs better.

Throughout the discussion, the entrepreneurs shared their challenges and strategies to combat roadblocks to success. Topics included the utilization of artificial intelligence, strategies for educational opportunities on incorporating technology into businesses, targeted digital marketing, mentorship opportunities, and how to ensure that technology is integrated into business models in a way that is equitable and inclusive.

"Technology is a critical tool for small businesses – it can mean more customers in the door, better workforce recruitment and training, and increased efficiencies," said Administrator Guzman. "We are excited to work with the Small Business Digital Alliance to help all of our entrepreneurs take advantage of opportunities to innovate and leverage technology to strengthen their revenues and resilience. As the roundtable demonstrated, together with the SBDA and members such as Google, we're offering tools and strategies so that small businesses, including our diverse entrepreneurs, can better reach the marketplace and their full potential to advance our economy and global competitiveness."

"Digital tools can help community partnerships, like those at Grow with Google's NYC Learning Center, lower the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs and build small business resiliency," said Jim Doyle, President of Business Forward. "Today's Small Business Digital Alliance roundtable discussion demonstrates how communities can work together to build a vibrant and competitive small business ecosystem."

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and communities, and it's essential that we continue to invest in their success," said Selin Song, President of Google Customer Solutions. "Google is proud to be a founding supporter of the Small Business Digital Alliance. We're committed to helping small businesses across the country access free digital tools, increase their visibility to find new customers online, and connect with resources to accelerate their earning potential."

