FloridaCommerce Announces $50 Million Available through the Florida Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program
~ Local Government Impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole are Eligible to Apply ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, The Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce) announced that $50 million is available for local governments through the Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program. These funds bridge the gap for local governments while they await federal relief or for their revenues to recover after a federally declared disaster. Interested applicants can apply for up to twelve months after the date the disaster was declared, or until all available funds are expended.
“As we rapidly approach the one-year mark of Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s disaster declarations, now is the time to apply for these vital funds,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “We strongly urge local governments to leverage this opportunity to bridge the gap as they await federal funds to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian and Nicole.”
The program, created in a Special Legislative Session earlier this year, has already awarded $50 million to date.These funds will be used to support local government operations for Florida’s eligible impacted counties and municipalities that apply. Including costs associated with continuing, expanding, or modifying local government operations to meet disaster related needs.
Funds are made available to eligible local governments as short-term, zero-interest loans using State of Florida funds. These funds are not grants, and must be repaid by the borrower.
Counties and municipalities located in an area designated in Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations are eligible to apply. An applicant must demonstrate that it may suffer or has suffered substantial loss of its tax or other revenues as a result of the disaster and establish a need for financial assistance to enable it to continue to perform its governmental operations to be eligible. FloridaCommerce is accepting applications on a rolling basis until available funds are exhausted.
Eligible applicants are encouraged to use this checklist to submit the required documentation via email to LocalGovernmentBridge@DEO.MyFlorida.com. For more information about the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/LocalGovernmentBridge.