FloridaCommerce Announces $50 Million Available through the Florida Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program

~ Local Government Impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole are Eligible to Apply ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, The Florida Department of Commerce (FloridaCommerce) announced that $50 million is available for local governments through the Local Government Emergency Revolving Bridge Loan Program. These funds bridge the gap for local governments while they await federal relief or for their revenues to recover after a federally declared disaster. Interested applicants can apply for up to twelve months after the date the disaster was declared, or until all available funds are expended.

“As we rapidly approach the one-year mark of Hurricane Ian and Nicole’s disaster declarations, now is the time to apply for these vital funds,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “We strongly urge local governments to leverage this opportunity to bridge the gap as they await federal funds to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian and Nicole.”

The program, created in a Special Legislative Session earlier this year, has already awarded $50 million to date.