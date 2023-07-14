Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,080 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham appointed to the National Governors Association executive committee

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday was named to the National Governors Association’s Executive Committee (https://www.nga.org/news/press-releases/utah-governor-spencer-cox-elected-chair-of-national-governors-association-launches-disagree-better-initiative/) after a vote by her peers.

“States get more done when we work together,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the people of New Mexico and the nation at large in finding solutions that move all of us forward.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham will serve a one-year term which may be extended during the association’s 2024 annual summer meeting.

The other eight governors on the committee are Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah (Chair), Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado (Vice Chair), Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York, and Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham appointed to the National Governors Association executive committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more