Interstate 29 Northbound On-Ramp Closures Scheduled at 41st Street in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 14, 2023

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The northbound on-ramp at Interstate 29 (exit 77) at 41st Street will close the morning of Tuesday, July 18, 2023, as part of the 41st Street DDI project. The on-ramp closure will be in effect for approximately six weeks for grading and paving work. Detours will be in place to guide motorists to the 26th Street exit via Marion Road and Louise Avenue.

Crews are also planning to begin sanitary sewer installation along the south side of 41st Street. This work should take about a week. During this time there will be single-day closures at the intersections of 41st Street and East Empire Place and 41st Street and West Empire Place. One intersection will remain open at all times for motorists while this work is completed.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area. Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around all closures.

For additional details, visit the project website at https://www.41stddi.com. For updates on major traffic changes, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text 41stDDI to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. For commuter route information, please call the project hotline number at 605-884-7189.

