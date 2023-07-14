31st circuit commission updates location of public interviews for Cordonnier circuit judge, Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancies in Greene County





14 July 2023





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission announces that, due to ongoing construction at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, public interviews for the Cordonnier circuit judge and Greenwade associate circuit judge vacancies will be held at the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association’s executive offices at 1615 South Ingram Mill Road, Building D, in Springfield.





As previously announced, interviews will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21, 2023. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.





Immediately following the interviews, the commission will meet at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, to deliberate and select a panel of three nominees for each vacancy for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.









Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811



