RIDOH Recommends Closing Burlingame State Park Picnic Area for Swimming, Re-opening Ginny B's Campground
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Burlingame State Park Picnic Area in Charlestown for swimming because of high bacteria levels. Ginny B's Campground in Foster has re-opened for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.