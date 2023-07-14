EBT Cloning Alert: DCFS Urges Immediate PIN Change for Those Who Used EBT Card in Allen Parish

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is taking swift action to address a recently discovered EBT cloning incident in Allen Parish. Local police believe an illegal skimming device was placed at a local retailer within the last 30 days. The first unauthorized transaction linked to this incident occurred on July 9, 2023.

After diligently reviewing all transactions, DCFS has narrowed the likely source to a specific register. At present, eight victims have been identified. Investigations continue to determine if more were impacted. The compromised cards were promptly disabled, and new cards are being reissued to those cardholders.

As a precaution, DCFS is sending text alerts to inform all EBT cardholders of the cloning incident. The messages urge those who have used their cards in the Allen Parish area within the last 30 days to change their Personal Identification Number (PIN) immediately. Changing the PIN is a vital step in protecting benefits and preventing unauthorized access to accounts.

DCFS recommends all EBT cardholders in the impacted area take the following actions:

Change your EBT card PIN : Visit www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117 as soon as possible. Select a PIN that is unique and not easily guessable, avoiding common patterns or personal information.

Monitor your EBT card activity: Regularly review your card transactions using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app or by visiting the official website. Report any suspicious or unauthorized transactions immediately to the EBT customer service line.

Be cautious with card usage: When making purchases, be alert and examine the card terminal for any unusual devices or signs of tampering. Shield your PIN entry from view to prevent potential compromise.

Skimming happens when illegal devices are installed on card reader machines such as ATMs, point-of-sale POS terminals, or fuel pumps. When a card is swiped, the skimming device captures the card information and PINs. Criminals use the stolen information to create fake cards. More than $1 billion is stolen each year from consumers and financial institutions across the United States.

DCFS is committed to preserving the security of benefits and is working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate this EBT cloning incident. We are taking all necessary measures to protect cardholders and prevent further fraudulent activities.

For more information, updates, and assistance regarding the EBT cloning incident in Allen Parish, please visit www.dcfs.la.gov/ebt or contact the EBT customer service line at 1-888-997-1117.