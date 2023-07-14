Story of Family, Hardships, Success Shared in a Memoir
A Life That Spurs Emotions, Lessons, Inspiration in “Providential Endowment”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens if you have big shoes to fill? Well, Cecilio N. Navarro Jr. did one thing: aim at the goal of succeeding despite the hardships that life brings. Now, he writes his story for the world to read, for the eyes to see, and for other’s lives to be inspired, too.
Navarro’s book brings a new perspective to life in his memoir, “Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service”.
The life that Navarro lived was exemplary - his experiences were thrilling, and his struggles were all inspiring. All of these experiences, now written in his biography-memoir.
Navarros’s father had managed to become a schoolteacher and post Exchange manager at Clark Air Force Base even though he only had a sixth-grade education. This made him feel that he indeed has big shoes to fill.
After his father died, he had to step up his game. But Navarro drew on his faith and landed a job at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, which is a retailer located on bases worldwide. He spent thirty-nine years at the Exchange, representing employees who faced termination and even running for union president.
With his determination, he became one of the first Philippines Exchange employees to receive special immigrant status to come to the United States because of his exemplary work. While he had to feed a family of four on $4.25 an hour, he stayed upbeat as he chased success.
The Exchange led him from the Philippines to the United States, to Germany at the pinnacle of his career—where he witnessed the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Liz, an Amazon-verified Reviewer says, “Undoubtedly a great book to learn about a man who represented employees and fought for their causes”.
“Providential Endowment: Working with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore channels worldwide.
