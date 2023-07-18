Riverain Technologies Advances Its Mission to Eliminate Delayed Cardiothoracic Disease Diagnoses
Customer and Partnership Growth Brings ClearRead™ Solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) to More Radiologists to Advance Earlier DetectionMIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miamisburg, Ohio, July 18, 2023 – Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), achieved significant customer and partner growth and product milestones in the first half of 2023. Riverain’s ClearRead™ solutions with CVI are now being used by radiologists in 15 countries, including Japan, Switzerland, England, and the United States, to clearly, confidently, and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™.
Significant milestones achieved by Riverain this year include:
● Company growth: Riverain saw record sales growth (263%) year over year in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period for the prior year, and its staff grew by 25% since the start of the year.
● Customer satisfaction: ClearRead solutions with CVI had a 100% customer renewal rate.
● New VA contract: Riverain began implementing ClearRead CT with CVI at 22 Veterans Administration (VA) hub locations and 87 spoke sites across the country as part of the VA’s Lung Precision Oncology Program (LPOP).
● New customers and expansions: Riverain added several new hospital and health system customers, including Key Opinion Leaders such as University of California San Diego (UCSD), Cedar-Sinai Health System, and University of New Mexico Health System along with multiple VA medical centers along with significant expansions of usage with existing customers.
● New partners: Riverain continued to expand its distribution channels to support greater reach and provide customers more deployment options of ClearRead solutions.
● Continued international expansion: Riverain continued international growth through partnership expansions and certifications under Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for all ClearRead applications.
● New application: ClearRead Xray Pneumothorax, the latest application for ClearRead Xray, was cleared by the FDA and approved under MDR. The computer-assisted tool alerts readers based on the suspected presence of pneumothorax, which is difficult to detect in the early, subtle stages.
● Security and safety: Riverain achieved ISO27001 re-certification for the secure and safe management of information.
“Strategically oriented healthcare organizations are looking for effective solutions to address the ever-increasing volume of imaging exams and the shortage of radiologists.” says Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “Riverain is supporting this challenging environment based on proven ClearRead solutions with CVI, which aids radiologists in eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses, improving patient outcomes, and increasing image interpretation efficiency.”
ClearRead CT and ClearRead Xray allow radiologists to go beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to remove interfering normal structures to create an unimpaired view of the chest. Utilizing the latest advances in deep learning, ClearRead solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence use unique suppression technology that integrates into chest X-rays and CT imaging interpretation.
With more than 4 million imaging exams now processed annually using ClearRead solutions, radiologists can focus on actionable data in chest imaging and improve diagnostic accuracy. ClearRead solutions with CVI are proven to reduce missed nodules by 29% and nodule search time by 26%.[1]
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
