Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,692 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Responds to Abortion Ban Bill Signing

July 14, 2023 Senate Staff Blog, News releases 0

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement on Friday following Gov. Reynolds’ signing of House File 732, the six-week abortion ban. 

“Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill today that attacks the freedom and threatens the futures of Iowa women – and she did it before a crowd of special interest insiders,” Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said. “The lives and well-being of Iowa women are at risk for as long as this law is in effect.”

“Luckily for Iowans, a lawsuit challenging this dangerous attack on Iowa women has already been filed,” Jochum said. “I look forward to the Iowa courts blocking this law, giving it the legal scrutiny it deserves, and ultimately declaring it unconstitutional.”

You just read:

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Responds to Abortion Ban Bill Signing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more