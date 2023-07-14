Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Responds to Abortion Ban Bill Signing

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum released the following statement on Friday following Gov. Reynolds’ signing of House File 732, the six-week abortion ban.

“Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill today that attacks the freedom and threatens the futures of Iowa women – and she did it before a crowd of special interest insiders,” Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said. “The lives and well-being of Iowa women are at risk for as long as this law is in effect.”

“Luckily for Iowans, a lawsuit challenging this dangerous attack on Iowa women has already been filed,” Jochum said. “I look forward to the Iowa courts blocking this law, giving it the legal scrutiny it deserves, and ultimately declaring it unconstitutional.”