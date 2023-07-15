Conquering Opioid Side Effects: The Thriving Frontier of OIC Drugs Market | CAGR of 4.9%

The opioid induced constipation drugs market refers to the various drugs and treatments that are used to manage constipation caused by the use of opioids.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) drugs market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of opioid use for pain management and the subsequent side effect of constipation. OIC is a common adverse effect associated with the long-term use of opioids, and it significantly impacts patients' quality of life. The market for OIC drugs focuses on developing medications that specifically target and alleviate constipation caused by opioid use. The global opioid induced constipation (OIC) drugs market was valued at $1105.71 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1785.01 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The OIC drugs market offers a range of treatment options, including prescription medications that work by targeting opioid receptors in the gastrointestinal tract to restore normal bowel function. These drugs help stimulate bowel movements, relieve constipation, and improve overall gastrointestinal motility in patients using opioids for pain management.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

AstraZeneca plc,

cosmo pharmaceuticals,

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,

Mallinckrodt plc,

Novartis AG,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.,

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market research to identify potential Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The rising awareness about OIC and its impact on patient well-being, coupled with the growing concern for opioid-related side effects, is driving the demand for effective OIC drugs. The market is witnessing significant research and development activities to develop novel therapies with improved efficacy, tolerability, and safety profiles.

Geographically, North America dominates the OIC drugs market, owing to the high prevalence of opioid use and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the market is gradually expanding across regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, driven by the increasing use of opioids for pain management and the need for effective constipation management strategies.

